How well do you get on with your Call the Midwife co-stars?

Jess [Jessica Raine], Bryony [Hannah] and I had our first scenes together, so there is a bond there. They were our first big roles on TV and the past three years have been quite formative. It feels like we went back to school together – especially with the uniforms!

It must have been hard when Jess left at the end of the last series...

It was sad doing those last few scenes, and it’s going to be strange not having her on set when we start filming again, but new characters are joining the show, which is exciting because we need fresh blood to keep us on our toes.

Who should win RT's Audience Award?

I know I shouldn’t love it, but Gogglebox! I’ve got a really bad potty mouth so I couldn’t be on it but apparently they watched Call the Midwife in one episode. I missed it – what if someone said something awful about me?

