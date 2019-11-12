Then known as Bruce Jenner, she gained experience of how to tackle Bushtucker Trials before placing fourth.

In spite of this, shortly after her announcement for this year's series, she told The Sun that she doesn't know what the format of I'm A Celebrity is. Perhaps repressing some bug-infested memories?

Jenner isn't the first celeb to return to the jungle, with former supermodel Janice Dickinson also appearing on the show twice: first on 2007's UK series and later on 2009's US edition.

With a reported whopping £500,000 fee for signing up, Jenner joins Noel Edmonds as one of the highest ever paid stars to join I'm A Celebrity.

