Britain's Got Talent 2015 springs into action today as the judges arrive in Edinburgh for the first day of live auditions, with the usual opera singers and dancing dogs expected to grace the stage.

It's series nine and judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are back. All four are ready to get hitting those buzzers: red if they're not keen and want the act to exit stage left, and gold if they're super impressed. Yep, the Golden Buzzer is back. With one press apiece, the judges can choose to shower an act in gold ticker tape, thereby giving them their backing and a free pass straight through to this year's live semi-finals.

Up and at 'em, everyone's favourite presenting duo is ready

They'll all get their chance to take to this very stage

Pssst, look - it's Ant and Dec's dressing room

The buzzers are shined up real nice

The red, blue and white carpet is in place

David Walliams has arrived and is wearing a kilt

Amanda Holden looking sensational in red

Here's Alesha...

And the boss himself, Mr Simon Cowell

Let the auditions begin...

Annnnd they're off

Look who's side of stage...

Don't forget to keep up to date with the day's action as it unfolds here

