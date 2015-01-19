Britain's Got Talent 2015 springs into action today as the judges arrive in Edinburgh for the first day of live auditions, with the usual opera singers and dancing dogs expected to grace the stage.

It's series nine and judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are back. All four are ready to get hitting those buzzers: red if they're not keen and want the act to exit stage left, and gold if they're super impressed. Yep, the Golden Buzzer is back. With one press apiece, the judges can choose to shower an act in gold ticker tape, thereby giving them their backing and a free pass straight through to this year's live semi-finals.