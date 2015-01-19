Britain's Got Talent 2015: behind-the-scenes on the first day of auditions
Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams land in Edinburgh for the first day of the competition – and Twitter's got all the updates...
Britain's Got Talent 2015 springs into action today as the judges arrive in Edinburgh for the first day of live auditions, with the usual opera singers and dancing dogs expected to grace the stage.
It's series nine and judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are back. All four are ready to get hitting those buzzers: red if they're not keen and want the act to exit stage left, and gold if they're super impressed. Yep, the Golden Buzzer is back. With one press apiece, the judges can choose to shower an act in gold ticker tape, thereby giving them their backing and a free pass straight through to this year's live semi-finals.
Up and at 'em, everyone's favourite presenting duo is ready
They'll all get their chance to take to this very stage
Pssst, look - it's Ant and Dec's dressing room
The buzzers are shined up real nice
The red, blue and white carpet is in place
David Walliams has arrived and is wearing a kilt
Amanda Holden looking sensational in red
Here's Alesha...
And the boss himself, Mr Simon Cowell
Let the auditions begin...
Annnnd they're off
Look who's side of stage...
Don't forget to keep up to date with the day's action as it unfolds here