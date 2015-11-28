But it was just a matter of weeks later that Friedman was swapped out into a Creative Director role, with Walsh dramatically brought back in to judge. A move Friedman has now said he thinks was purposeful.

"I think it was always planned," he told fellow I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Lady C during tonight's show, adding that the swap was used for "publicity".

Lady C - seemingly having no prior knowledge of the fact that we almost had another year without Walsh's very particular input - said it was a shock to her.

"You have a great personality. Even when I wanted to slit your throat I thought it."

Well, that's sure to have made him feel better, right?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9:00pm on ITV