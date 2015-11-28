Brian Friedman: Being booted off X Factor for Louis Walsh was publicity stunt
I'm A Celeb campmate thinks his short-lived role as Walsh's replacement on X Factor's 2007 judging panel was "always planned"
Talk was eventually going to turn to X Factor with former Creative Director Brian Friedman in the jungle and he's now admitted that he thinks his short-lived role as a judge on the talent show was engineered to be so.
For 2007's fourth series, the US dancer and choreographer was drafted in to replace Louis Walsh on the judging panel. Friedman sat alongside Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and then newbie Dannii Minogue in a good old fashioned 'shake up'.
But it was just a matter of weeks later that Friedman was swapped out into a Creative Director role, with Walsh dramatically brought back in to judge. A move Friedman has now said he thinks was purposeful.
"I think it was always planned," he told fellow I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Lady C during tonight's show, adding that the swap was used for "publicity".
Lady C - seemingly having no prior knowledge of the fact that we almost had another year without Walsh's very particular input - said it was a shock to her.
"You have a great personality. Even when I wanted to slit your throat I thought it."
Well, that's sure to have made him feel better, right?
