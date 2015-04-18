Date: 18th April

You share your birthday with... David Tennant, Melissa Joan Hart, Kourtney Kardashian, Sophia Grace Brownlee, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Suri Cruise, Conan O'Brien, America Ferrera and director Eli Roth.

Today, why not... Embark on a Tennant-era Doctor Who marathon. If there's a better way to spend your birthday we really don't know what it is.

Or indulge in some Teenage Witch nostalgia. It's probably been a while and we could all use some Salem in our lives...

Next up, give your birthday a little Kardashian magic. Our advice? Create your own reality show by getting your friends to follow you around with cameras all day. They will love it.

And for a little birthday boogie? Sophia Grace Brownlee is your obvious choice. The Essex-born singer might only be turning 12 today, but she's already got a few catchy tunes under her belt. Plus the sassy tween is besties with Ellen DeGeneres. This is totally what Tennant will be celebrating to...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdsIVUuO7GM

Happy birthday!