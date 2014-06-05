"[The house is] designed to be uncomfortable from the beginning," says Willis, "which I think sets the tone for how the series is going to be."

"You can’t utterly relax," she continues. "And the theme Power Trip… I wouldn’t relax too much."

Only time will tell, but it would seem that part of what will be making the housemates so uncomfortable is how tech-heavy this year's abode is. You're never more than a couple of metres away from an interactive screen.

"It’s digital and we live in a digital world very much now," says Willis of this year's house. "We’ve seen sprinklings over the last few series of them getting a certain amount of information from the outside world – very monitored and very much to cause a situation or a reaction to that."

"If I were coming in here and I saw that it was quite digital I would think, 'S***, they’re going to really mess with us.”

