It certainly captures the attention of the BGT judges, but many at home may be getting a sense of déjà vu. Yes, in 2014 US impressionist Brian Hull caused an online storm with his cover of Frozen's Let It Go, performed using twenty one different Disney and Pixar characters' voices.

To date that video has had more than 24 million views, with Monsters Inc characters and The Lion King cast among the voices he used.

As with Hull, Ball has a YouTube page packed with other examples of his voice work.

Here, for example, he covers Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us with the help of multiple recognisable voices:

Whether his act will be enough to see him through the live shows - or enough to make everyone forget Hull's efforts - remains to be seen. But hey, there were Discmans before iPods. MySpace before Facebook. And let's face it, if dog acts can win more than once on this show, anything can happen.

