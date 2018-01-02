Baked Alaska returned to the Bake Off tent and viewers were not ready for it
The festive special saw the return of an old foe
The Great British Bake Off aired the second part of its festive double header on New Year's Day, and the new episode saw the return of an old foe: the Baked Alaska.
The dessert had not been seen in the series since 2014, when it was at the centre of one of the greatest controversies in the show to date, after baker Iain Watters' attempt had melted after it was removed from the freezer by fellow contestant Diana Beard (dubbed #Bingate). Watters threw his tart in the bin in frustration, and subsequently presented it - bin and all - to judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, who had little choice but to send him packing.
As part of last night's episode, returning bakers from previous series' - including Rob Billington and Rav Bansal - were tasked with making the scandalous treat.he official Bake Off Twitter sent out a tweet as a trigger warning to sensitive fans in preparation.
But many viewers were still not ready, and #bingate flashbacks were rife.
Some viewers, including Watters himself, were wondering why he hadn't been asked to return to the show and redeem himself in making the dessert that brought about his demise.
Thankfully, the bakers themselves were able to carry on as normal, and series seven contestant Rav Bansal emerged victorious.