As part of last night's episode, returning bakers from previous series' - including Rob Billington and Rav Bansal - were tasked with making the scandalous treat.he official Bake Off Twitter sent out a tweet as a trigger warning to sensitive fans in preparation.

But many viewers were still not ready, and #bingate flashbacks were rife.

Some viewers, including Watters himself, were wondering why he hadn't been asked to return to the show and redeem himself in making the dessert that brought about his demise.

More like this

Advertisement

Thankfully, the bakers themselves were able to carry on as normal, and series seven contestant Rav Bansal emerged victorious.