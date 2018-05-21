But who is the sarcastic stand-up comedian? And where have you seen Tom before? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Tom Allen?

Tom was set for big things from early on in his comedy career - he was only 22 when he won the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny award at his first Edinburgh Festival in 2005. You can get a taste of his comedy from this 2016 appearance on Live at the Apollo:

He’s gone on to have a successful stand-up career, a popular podcast and some minor films roles - with co-stars including John Malkovich in 2005 film Color Me Kubrick and James McAvoy in Starter for 10.

Although not as familiar to Bake Off fans as his co-presenter Liam, Tom isn’t a complete stranger to the show – he’s previously been a guest on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and he has since gone onto cober hosting duties on occasion and appeared as a baker in the celebrity version earlier in 2021 - alongside former costar McAvoy.

Most recently, he has popped up on BBC1 game shows Wedding Day Winners and Ready or Not? and he is a frequent guest on Channel 4's The Last Leg.

Is he on social media?

Yes, Tom is a regular poster on both Twitter and Instagram and he provides great entertainment on both. Give Tom a follow!

Bake Off: The Professionals starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 25th May at 8pm.