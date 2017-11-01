In fact, Flo first shared the video back in September when her new young friends came to visit her but even if you've already seen it there is no way in which it is not worth watching again.

The amateur baker was persuaded to apply for the Bake Off after losing her husband – her children thought it would help her through her grief. And now look at her! She's singing into a rolling pin!

In fact, it put some people in mind of last year's favourite Val Stones and her road trip to Aiya Napa...

Sadly we never got to see Val on her adventures... but should Channel 4 commission a Julia/Yan/Flo road trip series? Bake Off fans are keen!