Always a nervous presence in the Bake Off tent, Rahul has still proved himself to be one of the most impressive bakers on the show, with two star baker accolades to his name.

So, why are some Bake Off viewers starting to turn against the baking genius and Channel 4 meme machine?

While many viewers love Rahul's interactions with the Bake Off judges and presenters, some are starting to feel that his bashfulness is becoming a little bit grating.

However, support for Rahul is still strong, with fans rooting for him to win the competition and receive the recognition he deserves.

In the end, it's the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith that matters. If Rahul continues to bake to such a stellar standard, we can definitely expect to see him in the final.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4