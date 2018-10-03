Firstly, there’s that of 26-year-old professional speaker Kayode Damali. As well as being a self-proclaimed “bubbly and a fun guy – not a mushroom!”, the candidate has three hands, according to his picture.

The extra appendage was an oddity quickly picked up on social media...

And Damali wasn’t the only one to fall foul of photoshop. Frank Brooks ­– a candidate who wants to make Alan Sugar the Take That to his Lulu (we don’t get it either) – was also left with an extra-long wrist in his profile photo.

Still, at least they’ll be good at multitasking during tasks, right?

The Apprentice will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1 from 3rd October