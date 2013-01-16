Lying on my bed with Hot-water bottle strapped to my ribcage. @andybuchanantv felt it and heard 1 ping Y/day PAIN!!!! twitter.com/AntheaTurner1/… — Anthea Turner (@AntheaTurner1) January 15, 2013

The star may be recovering from an ice skating injury, but she had no complaints about the effect Dancing on Ice training was having on her body earlier in the week. Talking to Lorraine Kelly on ITV, Anthea revealed: "It's amazing... I have had three months of the best bum I've ever had since I was somewhere in my 20s."

Anthea Turner is currently competing in ITV's Dancing on Ice alongside celebrities such as Samia Ghadie, Beth Tweddle, Keith Chegwin and Joe Pasquale. Anthea performed her first live ice dance with Andy Buchanan last week to Adele's Skyfall. After failing to receive enough public votes she went head-to-head with TOWIE star Lauren Goodger in a skate-off before being saved by the voting panel.