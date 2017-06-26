Just as it looks as if the romance every Love Island viewer is rooting for is "back on track", we hear that things between Jonny and Camilla may not be as rosy as we'd hoped, with their fellow Islanders criticising Jonny for paying "zero, zilch" attention to Camilla and for using her simply as a way to stay in the game.

The evidence...

Sam: "Have you talked to Camilla today?" Jonny: "No." Sam: "At all?" Jonny: "No." Chris: "It's very fake. He's not into Camilla one bit. If he was into her, you'd see him kiss her, you'd see him at least touch her in the day or he would have a conversation with her. They have no interaction. They're literally here just to be here for the game." Dom: "Jonny does not pay Camilla zero attention. Zilch. Nothing. They barely even talk, they don't even sit together. I think Jonny is playing a very big game."

Bombshell number two: another couple is getting dumped TONIGHT

More like this

According to Dom, "Jonny's very worried... about the public". But perhaps it's his fellow Islanders he should be more concerned about. Tonight will see both members of a couple get dumped – as voted for by the other couples.

Here's the text...

Tonight each couple will vote for who they think is the least compatible couple. The couple that receives the most votes will be dumped from the island tonight. You must now discuss in your couples who you are going to choose and then submit your decision by text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. Tyla and Dom and Simon and Montana are immune from this vote. #badromance #loveislandnotfriendisland

Jonny and Camilla probably aren't the only ones who should be worrying, though – Sam and Chloe are a friendship couple, and Kem and Amber have just called it quits... Yes, this is going to be very interesting, and could rock the villa to its core.

We can't wait...

Advertisement

Love Island is tonight at 9pm on ITV2