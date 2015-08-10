“I think the last offer from I’m A Celebrity was about half a million,” Robinson says in this week's Radio Times magazine, suggesting she's been approached more than once.

But it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Robinson eat bugs or be buried with rats on the Ant and Dec-fronted show.

“I just wouldn’t do it,” she said, adding that people go on reality shows simply to “keep themselves on the screen, but I’ve never bothered with any of that.”

ITV has been tight-lipped about who’ll take part in this year’s series, saying at this stage it’s “speculation”. Rumour has it that The Only Way Is Essex’s Gemma Collins will make a surprise return after quitting last year. Plus, EastEnders star Jake Wood told RadioTimes.com he’s up for the challenge as he prepares to spend a year away from the soap.

Britain's Spending Secrets returns with Anne Robinson on Wednesday 19th August on BBC1 at 9:00pm.

Find the full interview and much more in this week's Radio Times, available in newsagents and on Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 11th August