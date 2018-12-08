Speaking to hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby on her departure, Hegerty revealed she had attempted to quit within the first few hours of arriving in the jungle, but was persuaded not to.

She said: “I felt like we were walking in to hell and we got to Snake Rock and I couldn't process it, the reality hit me and I was like, ‘What have I done?' I went into the BT [Bush Telegraph] the next morning and said, ‘I quit.’ And they said, ‘Come back in a few hours.’ I was a zombie in Snake Rock for the first 24 hours.

“I could not have done it without ten other fantastic people, they are so kind.”

Hegerty branded viewers "lunatics" for keeping her in the camp for so long but said she would miss her fellow contestants "terribly", and they have already planned to set up a WhatsApp group.

I'm a Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV