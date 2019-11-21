Also attempting the trial is Whyment's fellow late arrival Parisi, the actor most recognisable for his stints on Call the Midwife and Eastenders.

The 25th series of I'm a Celebrity has already featured some pretty horrifying challenges. In last night's episode, radio presenters Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts had to eat some nasty animal parts - including a bull's penis.

Tuesday's challenge, meanwhile, saw ex-athlete Caitlyn Jenner and presenter Kate Garraway trapped in boxes, suspended high above the ground, dropping small balls down into containers below. To make matters worse, the boxes slowly filled up with thousands of live critters.

Did Whyment and Parisi have what it takes to conquer the putrid task and bring back some much-needed food for the I'm a Celeb camp? There's only one way to find out.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV, Thursday at 9pm