An earlier Extra Slice: Great British Bake Off spinoff show to move to Wednesday nights
Jo Brand's post-elimination interview show will be shown on the same night as the competition itself from next week
Jo Brand will be able to get her hands on the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent just that little bit sooner – The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice will broadcast in a new Wednesday night slot from next week.
Currently the spinoff show, which features presenter Jo Brand and a panel of celebrity Bake Off fans digesting the latest episode, airs at 9pm on Friday evenings on BBC2.
However, from next week (Wednesday 24 September) the show will air at 10pm on BBC2, an hour after The Great British Bake Off ends at 9pm on BBC1.
The new slot makes the companion show more like its BBC forbear, The Apprentice: You're Fired with Dara O'Briain, and means that viewers will be able to see what has been going on in the bakers' lives since leaving the Bake Off tent on the same night as the episode itself.
Last Friday on An Extra Slice, contestant Diana Beard made her first TV appearance since being forced to leave the Bake Off tent due to illness. She said that an accident had left her without her sense of taste and smell, and that doctors had told her they might never return.