However, from next week (Wednesday 24 September) the show will air at 10pm on BBC2, an hour after The Great British Bake Off ends at 9pm on BBC1.

The new slot makes the companion show more like its BBC forbear, The Apprentice: You're Fired with Dara O'Briain, and means that viewers will be able to see what has been going on in the bakers' lives since leaving the Bake Off tent on the same night as the episode itself.

Last Friday on An Extra Slice, contestant Diana Beard made her first TV appearance since being forced to leave the Bake Off tent due to illness. She said that an accident had left her without her sense of taste and smell, and that doctors had told her they might never return.