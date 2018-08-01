The pastel-coloured barn where the challenges take place, the rows of work stations inside, the weekly awards of a sew-on patch for those who have mastered a skill and the general supportive, feel-good vibe are all very reminiscent of the UK's own Great British Bake Off – even if the show's ultimate Master Maker prize of $100,000 slightly outstrips the Bake Off's trophy and bouquet of flowers.

But, as the duo make clear from the out, "the real prize is a job well done" – and for the audience, a distraction from the grim reality of 2018. "Life is stressful enough, let's make a show that makes you feel good."

And make it they have...

US reviewers and viewers have clearly noticed the similarities to GBBO after Tuesday night's premiere. That, and the fact that it brings back some fond memories from the Parks and Rec days.

Sadly, there is no UK air date for Making It just yet. Snap it up, Netflix!