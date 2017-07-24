All the 2017 Love Island contestants are reuniting for a one-off special
You can put off those withdrawal symptoms for just a little longer...
We know: Love Island is finishing tonight and you’ll have to find something to fill that Kem-and-Chris-shaped hole in your heart. Well, until Sunday that is, when all the Islanders – from Dom and Jess, to “muggy” Mike Thalassitis – will be reuniting.
Speaking at the end of spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun, host Caroline Flack revealed the hour-and-a-half special would catch up with all the contestants a week after the main competition finishes.
“It’s been one hell of a summer,” said Flack. “Before you start suffering withdrawal symptoms fear not, next week we’ll be reuniting every single Islander from this year for a spectacular Love Island reunion show.”
We’ll just have to see if the reunion will follow the same format as last year, which saw Islanders chatting in silent clubs as extras awkwardly danced behind in the background…
Love Island: The Reunion is on 9pm Sunday, ITV2. The Love Island final is on 9pm tonight, ITV2
