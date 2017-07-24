“It’s been one hell of a summer,” said Flack. “Before you start suffering withdrawal symptoms fear not, next week we’ll be reuniting every single Islander from this year for a spectacular Love Island reunion show.”

We’ll just have to see if the reunion will follow the same format as last year, which saw Islanders chatting in silent clubs as extras awkwardly danced behind in the background…

Love Island: The Reunion is on 9pm Sunday, ITV2. The Love Island final is on 9pm tonight, ITV2

