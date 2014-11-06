But James "we’ve-worked-our-ball-offs" Hill almost went and, as far as former candidate Adam Corbally is concerned, he’s the “one that got away”.

“James thinks he’s a master salesman. He’s never done a real sale. He doesn’t have a clue about cost-price, sale-price and profit,” says Corbally.

“He’s got a car boot sale-style strategy… anyone can sell ten pound notes for a fiver!”

People seem to be scared to take James into the boardroom, Corbally muses. “There’s no need. Give him enough rope and he’ll hang himself. He’ll throw his toys of out the pram.”

He certainly thinks there was more to see from Jemma. “She didn’t try and pin the blame on everyone else. The other candidates are all pinning the blame on each other before the tasks have even ended. They're all saying from the very beginning, 'We’re going to fail because of this, this and this'. It’s not how you do business.”

One man taking a lot of the blame was project manager Daniel Lassman, whose team actually won. Corbally can see why. “He looks like he’s hit rock bottom after a week in Vegas. He looks terrible. As I’ve said from the beginning, he’s just a bit clueless.”

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9:00pm on BBC1