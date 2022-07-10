Now there's great news for UK-based viewers, who are about to get their very own version in 90 Day Fiancé UK.

Fans of reality TV will no doubt be completely aware of 90 Day Fiancé - the hit dating series that took the US by storm.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively share a fun conceptual trailer ahead of the new series which starts 24th July only on Discovery+.

In the clip, two border control officers interrogate a man in an airport security office, and when they find an engagement ring, they have some questions.

The pair then take it in turns to ask tongue-in-cheek questions about his fiancé, including whether she snores, and whether he knows she is still in contact with her ex.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A voiceover cuts to ask how far "you would go for love", before revealing the new series is landing on 24th July.

For those unaware of the concept, 90 Day Fiancé started on TLC and follows couples who have applied for, or received, a K-1 visa, which is only availably to foreign fiancés of US citizens.

The couple has 90 days to get legally married before the visa is up.

In some cases, the couples have only ever met online, rarely in person, so the series follows the lovers as they cross the globe to unite.

Sometimes the couples find love, sometimes relationships break down - but one thing's for certain, there's plenty of drama.

Earlier in the year, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed the eight loved-up Brits ready to embark on the journey of a life-time.

Read all about the 90 Day Fiancé UK couples by clicking the link.

90 Day Fiancé UK will air on discovery+ from Sunday 24th July – you can sign up for discovery+ here. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.