These robust headphones (or 'extra rugged' if you please) are just the thing for music lovers who want to throw on some tunes and go. A range of colours are available and, as for the sound, they offer a healthy dose of club-style bass. The over-ear cushions are notably chunky – your ears feel like they're getting a comforting hug – and the softness of the headband needs to be felt to be believed.

Price: £119.99

This funky little box is really rather clever. Not only does it play your music via Bluetooth, you can customise the display to an image or animation of your design. We're working on an X Factor 'X'. Hook it up to the app and the speaker can also alert you when you get social media messages. You can accept calls through it, too – that is if any call can convince you to turn off One Direction's latest track...

Price: £49.99

Young music lovers won't be able to let go of this Frozen-themed karaoke machine. It lights up, is decorated with pictures of princesses Anna and Elsa, has a two-track instrumental CD and is portable (you know, for those days when you think perhaps Grandma and Granddad would like to hear their latest performance...). Suitable for 7+.

Price: £60

Everything 2011 champs Little Mix touch seems to turn to gold, so why not spritz on the girl band's debut perfume Gold Magic? It's got a vibrant fragrance which doesn't fade after ten minutes and is light enough to wear during the day, too.

Price: £17.50

Got a gig-lover to buy for this year? Does your jaw drop at the price of some of those music tickets? Well, Jukely is making things simple. With a £25 subscription your music fan can go to a different gig every day in London for a whole month. The varying venues mean the music on offer is mixed. A sample week includes tickets for New Order, Alabama Shakes, Floating Points, Maverick Sabre, Talib Kweli and Marilyn Manson, which actually sounds like the sort of musical mash-up Wagner would approve of.

Price: £25

Make like Rita Ora and get kitted out in her Adidas range of clothing. The X Factor judge has already been spotted in various pieces from the collection herself, and her girls' category singers have also adopted her take on the famous logo. This mystic moon sweater is perfect for those occasions you want to 'mash things up'...

Price: £62

Get the goss from behind the scenes as co-hosts Olly Murs and Caroline Flack dish on everything from their childhoods to their promotion to front and centre of this reality juggernaut. Tours, tears, triumphs... it's all in here.

Price: from £9.00

What true X Factor fan wouldn't want tickets to next year's live tour? The final seven (plus one extra returning finalist to be decided by the judges) will hit the road. So to see Anton Stephans, 4th Impact, Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray, Chè Chesterman and Mason Noise live in action, check out the list of tour dates and get hitting that 'book' button.

Price: from £19.50

A bottle of Prosecco with Simon Cowell on the label? You better believe it. Yes, BottleBazaar is all about customising your very own bottle of plonk. Choose the tipple, design the label, fizz over with excitement as you wait for it to arrive. If you opt to commission a design entirely from scratch, you even get a framed version to keep. Now that gets a yes from us.

Price: From £12.50 based on your label and wine choice