Will Cheshire's Real Housewives be any different? No. Because while each Housewives series is set in a different state, country or continent with a unique culture, language or dialect, there's always the same drama. Here's what happen in every single The Real Housewives series, from Atlanta to Athens.

1) Someone says this with no real attempt at sincerity.

2) Half a second later, this happens.

3) Insulting a friend under the guise of 'being concerned' about their welfare. Remember, it's not unkindness, it's friendship!

4) Being outraged about an insult and telling everyone else how outraged you are about it

5) A moment of faux mystery in which we're told that we can't possibly imagine the drama to come...

7) Someone reminds us they'll be holding a grudge. Usually with quiet fury.

Real Housewives of Cheshire is coming to new channel ITVBe on 8th October. Expect literally all the above...but in Cheshire. Let the drama begin.