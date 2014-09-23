The world has already been treated to the Real Housewives of various cities around the world, including Vancouver, New Jersey, New York, Miami and Orange County.

But why has Cheshire been chosen as the first UK location for the hit reality series?

Paul Mortimer, the head of ITV digital channels, tells RadioTimes.com that ITV had planned to profile the glamorous denizens of London's Knightsbridge in the series, but there was a problem... their homes weren’t quite big enough.

“They didn’t have swimming pools or the large kitchens we were after so we went to Cheadle Hulme,” he says.

Aimed at a young female audience, ITVBe will launch on 8th October on Freeview, Sky and Virgin.

As well as being the new home for ITV2's banker hit The Only Way is Essex it will also showcase new commissions including Baby Wears Prada, about spoilt children.

