Paul Mortimer, the head of ITV digital channels, tells RadioTimes.com that ITV had planned to profile the glamorous denizens of London's Knightsbridge in the series, but there was a problem... their homes weren’t quite big enough.

“They didn’t have swimming pools or the large kitchens we were after so we went to Cheadle Hulme,” he says.

Aimed at a young female audience, ITVBe will launch on 8th October on Freeview, Sky and Virgin.

More like this

Advertisement

As well as being the new home for ITV2's banker hit The Only Way is Essex it will also showcase new commissions including Baby Wears Prada, about spoilt children.