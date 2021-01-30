Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? All the top theories and clues

We are several weeks into The Masked Singer now and the guessing game is in full swing for the remaining contestants in the competition – including Sausage.

We have so far seen five celebrities unmasked and out of the competition including the likes of Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle and John Thomson but Sausage is, so far, one of the celebs to remain under wraps.

The other secret singers revealed so far are Sophie Ellis-Bextor who was revealed to be Alien in Week One while Mel B was unveiled as Seahorse in the next episode.

But there are still some The Masked Singer contestants left as we reach the halfway point and there have a been a few famous names who have been thrown into the mix when it comes to Sausage.

The Masked Singer judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and viewers at home have had a few stabs at who they think it is and there are a couple of names who keep cropping up as likely candidates.

From TV personality Stacey Solomon to actress Billie Piper, the guesses are endless, although most seem to point towards actress Sheridan Smith who is leading the pack when it comes to who is hidden amongst the chips.

So who is in the recently revamped Sausage costume, and what are the clues and theories so far?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Sausage on Masked Singer?

Sausage’s songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Week Three – And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls

Week Five – All Around the World by Lisa Stansfield

Sausage’s clues:

This is a female sausage.

They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.

She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Sausage said she is “regular” and “no-nonsense”.

She loves “the simple life” and was spotted on Brighton Pier with a pink toolbox and matching pink hammer.

Potentially linked to Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

“I do enjoy hiding my face behind this mask, although it’s not the first time I’ve made sure you can’t see my face in my work”

“I’ll be honest with you – someone once said I look like a horse.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

Hair colour certified is by law.

Someone told her she looks like a pop star and sounds like a pop star.

She owes her career to a horse.

Sausage’s theories and guesses:

Kirsty Allsop

AJ Odudu

Sheridan Smith

Stacey Solomon

Maya Jama

Billie Piper

Ella Henderson

Meghan Trainor

Joss Stone

Stacey Dooley

Beverly Knight

The Masked Singer theories

Is Sausage Sheridan Smith?

Viewers are convinced the actress is the show’s Sausage, so much so one fan reached out to the actress herself to praise her on Sausage’s performance.

“@Sheridansmith1 you were amazing on the masked singer #sausage #TheMaskedSingerUK” the viewer wrote.

During Sausage’s VT, the character sat down at a beer garden and there were some jugs of beer, which viewers believe to be a reference to Sheridan’s stint on comedy sketch Two Pints of Lager and A Packet of Crisps.

The actress appeared in the BBC show for six seasons from 2001.

Is Sausage Joss Stone?

Following her exit from the show, Martine McCutcheon predicted who will win The Masked Singer as she revealed who she thinks is behind the mask.

And she believes Sausage could be English singer Joss Stone.

Getty Images

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, McCutcheon said: “I think so far because they were on the same show as me and I heard them the most, I do think Sausage is phenomenal. I think she’s got one of those very obvious, brilliant, soulful voices which you just cannot deny. I think it’s Joss Stone and I think Sausage will win it!”

And she’s not alone, with many viewers agreeing. Taking to Twitter one wrote: “@JossStone so you are sausage on masked singer I just know it !! Love it. X”

@JossStone so you are sausage on masked singer I just know it !! Love it. X — JJO (@Jjofromtheblock) January 12, 2021

Is Sausage Stacey Solomon?

Getty Images

A name that has been coming up a lot recently is Stacey Solomon, who some fans believe could be masquerading as Sausage at the weekends. The former X Factor and I’m A Celeb contestant is a bubbly personality who fits the description based on clues we’ve had so far – but Solomon has been coy about her suggested involvement on the show. During an appearance on Loose Women, she seemed to hint that she wasn’t in the Sausage suit, but didn’t completely rule out the possibility.

Is Sausage Maya Jama?

Maya seems to us to be the sort of person who would take on a crazy challenge like The Masked Singer and she would be a great fit for the amusing antics that the show gives us. And the presenter did take to her balcony during lockdown to try and encourage her neighbours to have a sing-song – maybe that inspired The Masked Singer producers to get in touch?

Is Sausage Billie Piper?

Billie Piper is perhaps now best known for her acting work that really took off following her stint as Rose Tyler in the early days of the revived Doctor Who. But before that, she was a singer and she released several singles in the late 90s – including Honey to the Bee and the absolute banger that is Day and Night.

Is Sausage Ella Henderson?

Ella Henderson has one heck of a voice and she really impressed when she competed on The X Factor back in 2012. Could she have made a secret return to the ITV reality competition world?

Is Sausage Meghan Trainor?

Despite Meghan having the pipes required for a singing competition, we are almost certain that she is not the sausage wrapped in chips. Meghan was a coach on the latest series of The Voice UK but could not travel due to her pregnancy and COVID and instead coached digitally – so she would not have been able to take to the stage on The Masked Singer either.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday at 7pm.