Who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer is keeping us entertained – and on our toes – as we continue to guess the identity of the celebrity behind the bonkers mask each weekend.

On the coming episode on Saturday night, we’ll be treated to a special appearance from Alan Carr as a guest judge – joining the originals Mo Milligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross – and not one, but two eliminations.

The seven remaining The Masked Singer contestants will be taking to the stage on Saturday, including Blob – the four-eyed monster who wowed the panel last weekend with his rendition of Cameo’s Word Up.

But who is Blob – is it Lenny Henry? Is it Harry Hill? Is it Noel Edmonds?

Bush Baby was unmasked as Cold Feet actor John Thomson last weekend, and he shared his prediction for Blob with Radio.Times.com – and there can only be one celebrity candidate in his opinion.

“Lenny – I think he’s Blob, Lenny Henry – but Lenny’s voice when he’s not singing is great,” John explained. “You would never know that was Lenny. You would never know. But unfortunately – like I heard myself when I sang Delilah, very clearly – you can tell it’s Len.

There are no other choices for Blob. Everyone’s gone, ‘Yeah it’s Lenny Henry.'”

Following Blob’s most recent performance of Hotel Room Service by Pitbull, fans are convinced it’s Lenny Henry too, as the actor and comedian famously appeared in the advertising campaign for hotel chain Premier Inn. They also spotted the Eiffel Tower in the background in the VT, which some viewers reckon is a link to Henry’s ex-wife, actress and comedian Dawn French.

LENNY HENRY IS BLOB!

Hotel??? PREMIER INN MY FRIENDS!!



And there was an Eiffel Tower in the VT… Eiffel Tower - France - French > Lenny Henry was married to Dawn FRENCH!!! Lenny Henry welcome to the masked singer. #MaskedSingerUK @MaskedSingerUK — Nikita Annice BA (@nikitaannicexo) January 24, 2021

Here’s everything we know so far about Blob, including all the guesses and clues.

Who is Blob? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Blob who is hoping their singing will be just as entertaining as their costume. Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Songs:

Week two – Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars

Week four – Word Up by Cameo

Week five – Hotel Room Service by Pitbull

Clues:

Blob describes himself as “big, bright and loud”.

This isn’t the first time Blob has been called “four eyes” – so we could assume Blob is a famous glasses-wearer.

He revealed that having extra eyes help him “observe everything, and I’ve definitely done a lot of that in my career”.

Blob’s introductory video took place in a classroom, with the words ‘hello’, ‘waists’, ‘jug’ and ‘goal’ seen on a desk.

Blob has “recorded a demo for Simon Cowell”.

“I’m a bit of an academic.”

“As a musician, I’ve had the great fortune to duet with some amazing artists over the years, which has led me to come face-to-face with some legends and personal heroes of mine.”

Blob has “played to large audiences, and also intimate celebrity gigs.”

They’ve also played “for a top political journalist”.

Blob has “written songs”, adding, “My career has seen me record with the best, like when I worked with George Michael’s producer.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“I was named after a doctor.”

“This blob is anything but squishy.”

“I’m related to my sidekick.”

Guesses:

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Stephen Fry

Frank Skinner

Nile Rodgers

Greg Davies

Richard Osmond

Andi Peters

Romesh Ranganathan

Lenny Henry

Harry Hill

Noel Edmonds

The Masked Singer UK theories

Is Blob Harry Hill?

BBC

Some viewers think TV presenter and funnyman Harry Hill could be behind the mask.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Deffo think thats Harry Hill on the masked singer as Blob.”

During the VT, Blob pointed out that he’s often called “four eyes” making the judges think he could wear glasses. Harry certainly seems to tick that box, as well as being a very bold personality like Blob.

Deffo think thats Harry Hill on the masked singer as Blob — Marion (@ItTakesTwoxx) January 2, 2021

Is Blob Lenny Henry?

Getty

While none of the panellists guessed Lenny Henry to be behind Blob, the knighted comedian was a top choice for viewers with even Strictly professional Oti Mabuse tweeting out Henry as her prediction.

The actor and presenter is best known for co-founding Come Relief and starring in numerous series such as The Lenny Henry Show, The Magicians and children’s programmes Tiswas, Big & Small and Jackanory Junior.

In 1999, he played a teacher in drama Hope and Glory while last year, he narrated the Christmas animation Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Who thinks blob is Lenny Henry? #MaskedSingerUK — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) January 2, 2021

Is Blob Greg Davies?

Davina McCall suggested the real identity of Blob was Taskmaster’s Greg Davies.

The 52-year-old, who worked as a teacher before pursuing a career in comedy, is best known for starring in sitcoms such as The Inbetweeners, Man Down and Cuckoo.

The 6ft 8 actor has appeared on Fast and Loose, Doctor Who, Travel Man and Who Do You Think You Are?.

Is Blob Richard Osman?

Ray Burmiston

Mo Gilligan thought TV presenter Richard Osman was the very tall man behind Blob.

The comedian and producer, who is best known for presenting Pointless and House of Games, has appeared on a number of shows such as Child Genius, Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

He recently published his first novel, The Thursday Murder Club, which arrived in shops last year.

Is Blob Andi Peters?

Rita Ora guessed TV presenter Andi Peters was Blob, drawing on the broadcaster’s experience in children’s TV.

The 50-year-old began his career presenting CBBC shows The Broom Cupboard and Live & Kicking, before appearing on Show Me the Telly, Saturday Night Takeaway and Good morning Britain.

He had a small part in 1999’s Toy Story 2, voicing a baggage handler.

Is Blob Romesh Ranganathan?

Comedian and presenter Romesh Ranganathan was Jonathan Ross’ pick as the celebrity behind Blob.

The stand-up comic was a maths teacher before finding fame, and is now best known for presenting The Ranganation, Judge Romesh, A League of Their Own and It’s Not Rocket Science.

He has also appeared on Taskmaster, Sunday Bunch, Top Gear and Comic Relief.

thinking the blob is romesh ranganathan #maskedsinger but then I have comedians on the mind at the moment — itsgoodtobecrazy (@mycrazylifes) January 2, 2021

Is Blob Noel Edmonds?

Some viewers are convinced that Blob is in fact Deal or No Deal presenter Noel Edmonds down to his early days hosting Children’s TV.

From Saturday-morning show Multi-Coloured Swap Shop to teen phone-in show Z Shed, Edmonds’ early broadcasting career was in kids’ TV, before he went on to host family shows like Noel’s Saturday Roadshow and Noel’s House Party.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.