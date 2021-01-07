Matthew has a surprising revelation for his bride in Married at First Sight Australia

The ever-popular Married at First Sight Australia continues tomorrow night on E4 and RadioTimes.com has the first look at the what’s in store as another pair of strangers prepare to walk down the aisle.

The new clip takes us to Matthew’s wedding day where he stands nervously waiting for his bride and thinking about the revelations he has to share with her.

We learn that his wedding day kiss will be the first he has shared with a woman in seven years (no pressure), but there will be another big reveal for bride Lauren shortly after tying the knot.

Before we say any more, we’ll let you watch the clip below.

Relationship expert John Aiken describes the wedding day as an “overwhelming event” for Matthew, who fears he might not be able to give Lauren everything she wants.

“There’s an overwhelming fear of rejection,” Matthew says. “My lack of relationship experience, my first kiss in seven years, telling my new wife I’m still a virgin, getting my heart broken… I think if it didn’t work out, it would destroy me.”

The clip shows Lauren en route to the wedding venue, but stops short of showing us how their first meeting unfolds – those wishing to find out more should tune into E4 tomorrow night at 7:30pm.

Both Married at First Sight and its Australian counterpart have been huge hits over the past year, with reality fans gripped by the shocking twists and turns in these unconventional relationships.

Married at First Sight Australia continues weekdays on E4.