Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Ant and Dec can’t stop laughing during Mo Farah’s hilarious I’m a Celebrity trial

Ant and Dec can’t stop laughing during Mo Farah’s hilarious I’m a Celebrity trial

Some of the best trial noises in recent memory.

mo farrah celeb

Jordan North was in a good mood today as he had the night off, with the latest I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! trial falling to Mo Farah and it was every bit as entertaining as we hoped it would be.

Advertisement

Fort Locks was the name of this one and it tasked Mo with dragging a chain out of a slime-filled hole and matching the colour to unlock another hole on the opposite side of the room. Inside that hole were a bunch of critters, rodents and, randomly, a couple of pigeons.

Aiming for the full house of 12 stars, Mo walked away with nine which is still good in his defence. While Mo was lamenting the three he missed, viewers were trying to compose themselves how just how funny Mo was while doing the trial, with even Ant and Dec struggling to hold it together.

Putting aside his spectacular fall partway through his ordeal, it was the noises that came out of the long-distance running superstar that really made the whole thing.

With a performance like that, we can’t wait to see Mo take on another trial.

Forgetting that he was not supposed to know what was in the holes he was exploring to unscrew the stars, he continually asked Ant and Dec what was inside each, prompting more laughter from the hosts who were doing their best to hold it together.

And the reward for his efforts? Nine stars and cuttlefish for dinner. Great work, Mo!

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Forsythia x intermedia 'Mini Gold' (Dwarf)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get three Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ for half price!

Brighten up your garden with this great deal from Hayloft

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Brenda Blethyn on nodding off in Harrods, her love for dogs – and acing crosswords

Pregnant Duchess of Cambridge admitted to hospital

Watch David Attenborough record his soothing narration for Planet Earth II

Sharp Objects

Everything you need to know about HBO’s Sharp Objects