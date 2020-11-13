Accessibility Links

  5. Mo Farah reveals his one worry ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2020 – and it’s not the Bushtucker Trials
Mo Farah reveals his one worry ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2020 – and it’s not the Bushtucker Trials

If it's not the trials... what is it?!

Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah is a man used to gruelling marathons and unrelenting Olympic training, so you’d think a stint in the I’m A Celebrity castle would be a breeze. However sporting hero Mo is human just like the rest of us, and he has his own fears about taking part in the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, he reveals what’s been giving him sleepless nights.

“I think it’s weird to have the camera on you 24/7 no matter what – that’s the nerve wracking part!” he told us. “Whatever you’re doing, going toilet, taking a shower, the camera will be on you.”

Aside from the constant filming, Mo is fairly chilled out about the experience, as you might expect from a double Olympic champion. “I think I’m going to enjoy being part of the series, it will be a laugh,” he said. “I’ve watched the show over the years and always questioned whether I think I could do it.

“I know I will get voted to do trials, but it’s all part of the challenge. I’m just going to be myself and see what I get.”

After two weeks in isolation, he’s raring to go, and can’t wait to meet his fellow campmates. “I’m looking forward to getting to know lovely people and I’m sure I will recognise someone from somewhere!” he said. “That’s the exciting part. It’s great that the series is happening in a castle this year, too, that’s going to be incredible. The weather won’t be the same as Australia, but that’s just another element of the challenge.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season 20 begins at 9pm on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
