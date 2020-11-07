Meet the contestants on Little Mix: The Search
Everything you need to know about the bands fighting for the win in Little Mix: The Search's final.
Boyband “New Priority” – OUT
Talis Eros – @taliseros
Lee Collinson – @lee_collinson
Kaci Brookz – @kacibrookz
Zeekay – @zkwillz
Adam Harison – @adamharison
Little Mix found their first band for the live shows when they announced Adam, Lee, Talis, Jaci and Zeekay as the show’s ‘Boyband’.
Port Talbot-based Talis was the first contestant to make it into the year after the 21-year-old won over Little Mix with his rendition of Shawn Mendes’ Treat You Better. He was soon joined by Southampton labourer Lee, who sang Tom Walker’s Better Half of Me, and 16-year-old Londoner Kaci, who wowed the girl group with a performance of AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove.
The two other members to join the boyband were 18-year-old Hertfordshire electrician Adam Harison, who sang Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi, and Zeekay from London, who performed Macklemore’s Ceiling Can’t Hold Us.
The band were eliminated in the semi-final.
Mixed Group “Jasper Blue” – OUT
Rosie Mac – @rosiemacworld
Melina Halpin – @melinahalpinx
Liam McHugh – @liam_mchugh
Jordan Smithy – @jordananthonysmithy
The second episode of Little Mix: The Search saw the Touch singers whittle down the competition to find a Mixed Group for the final shows, declaring Jordan, Rosie, Liam and Melina to be the band’s four members.
First contestant Rosie, a 22-year-old body double who worked on Game of Thrones, wowed Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne with her performance of Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful, while the following audition also won over Little Mix – Essex-based 22-year-old Jordan who sang Lizzo’s Feeling’ Good As Hell.
Performer and entertainer Liam soon joined them after singing Ed Sheeran’s You Need Me, I Don’t Need You, as did Liverpool’s Miss Cheshire Melina with her rendition of Ellie King’s Exes and Oh’s.
The band were eliminated in the first studio show.
Girl Vocal “Nostalia”
Mya-Louise Smith – @mya.louisesmith
Tamara – @tamarasingss
Shanice – @zitahmusic
Esther Durin – @esther.durin
Tyler Lewis – @tylerlwsmusic
Episode three saw Little Mix find a Girl Vocal group to follow in their footsteps, although it proved to be a difficult task with the number of wildly talented singers that auditioned. The group managed to eventually confirm their Girl Vocal group, which consists of Shanice, Tamara, Tyler, Mya-Louise and Esther.
Irish contestant Tamara proved a controversial pick, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie clashing over the singer’s rendition of Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted, however she made it into the group alongside self-confessed East London “chatterbox” Mya-Louise, who sang Jorja Smith’s Blue Lights.
Fellow contestant Esther also won her place in the group with a Jorja Smith song, after the South East Londoner wowed the judges with a performance of On My Mind, while 18-year-old animal-lover Tyler was added to the group after singing Mariah Carey’s Circles.
The final member of the group was Shanice, who revealed that she gave up music briefly when falling pregnant at 19 with her now-four-year-old daughter and went on to stun Little Mix with her performance of Jazmine Sullivan’s Bust Your Windows.
Vocal and Instruments “Since September”
Jacob Fowler – @thejacobfowler
Matthew Nolan – @matthewnolaan
Little Mix discovered their next group No Doubt in the fourth episode episode with Vocal and Instrument band Matthew, Harry, Jacob and Patrick.
First up was Harry, a 21-year-old estate agent from London with the gift of the gab and impressive guitar-playing skills. He wowed the girl group with his performance of Zombie by Jamie T, while his bandmate Patrick, who’d been playing guitar since the age of 7, joined him in the band after singing George Ezra’s Blame It On Me.
Other additions to the group included shy piano player Jacob, who shocked Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne with his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises, and 20-year-old Dublin banker Matthew, whose singing and guitar-playing to Post Malone’s Better Now secured him a place in the group.
The group narrowly made it to the final after a split decision from Little Mix in the semi-final.
Girl Dance Group “Melladaze”
Lauren Bowry – @laurenbowry
Megan Whelan – @meganwhelan_
Ellie Allen – @ellieallen
Liv Aidam – @livaidam
Aislí Moran – @aislimorann
Little Mix discovered their female dance group on the fifth episode. Made up of Lauren Bowry, Megan Whelan, Ellie Allen, Liv Aidam and Aisli Moran, Melladaze was put together.
Speaking about her new bandmates, 18-year-old Aisli gushed: “We are having such a good time in the house. We are all a bit crazy so we are always laughing and joking around and having fun all the time. I think it’s great because me and the girls are so similar but also different so all of our personalities gel really well together.
“We definitely each have a different role in the house, Liv is the mum, Lauren is the funniest person I’ve ever met, Ellie is the chill and sensible one, Megs is the clumsy one and I’m probably a bit of the messy one or the baby as the girls like to call me.”
Rap R&B Group “YChange”
Romina – @rominaromz
Eden Tikare – @edentikaremusic
Ashley Tragic – @ashleytragic