Who won Star Baker this week? This week’s top baker

This week saw the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants get stuck into Japanese Week for the first time in the show’s history.

Donning their aprons, the bakers said konnichi wa to steamed buns, matcha crepe cakes and kawaii cakes.

And although most tasks were pretty new to the contestants, one baker managed to really impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts.

Here’s who won the Great British Bake Off Star Baker title this week!

Who won Star Baker in week 6?

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme saw the bakers tackling Japanese bakes. And although there were challenges along the way, the contestants really upped their game as we get closer to the finals.

First up was the Signature Challenge, which required all the bakers to make eight, identical steamed buns with a filling of their choice.

Both Lottie and Mark opted for traditional cheese burger style buns, and they both did pretty well. Prue and Paul complimented Mark’s smooth buns, and they liked the flavour of Lottie’s. However, both were slightly on the dry side.

Although Hermine‘s shaping could have been neater, the judges loved her flavours with Paul commenting that she was the most “consistent” baker in the competition.

Next up was the Technical Challenge. Set by Prue, the contestants were asked to make matcha crepe cakes, filled with cream, strawberries, and decorated with a crescent of fresh fruit and edible flowers.

Most didn’t quite know what a crescent was and completely messed up the design (ahem, Dave), but nevertheless, they all gave it a pretty good go with Lottie coming second, and Peter winning his second Technical Challenge of the competition.

Finally it was time for the ultimate Showstopper challenge which saw the contestants making kawaii cakes, and it’s safe to say each bake was pretty kawaii (which is Japanese for cute) – all except Hermine’s that is, as hers looked just a little sinister.

In the end, it was out of Lottie, Dave and Marc, and Noel later announced that Lottie was this week’s Star Baker.

It comes after Paul praised her sponge jiggle cake, calling it the “best sponge” he’d tasted in all the 11 years on the series.

Sounds like the other contestants might want to watch out for Lottie. That’s one hell of a compliment!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.