Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith teases “amazing, outrageous, beautiful” wedding in season 3

Netflix reality series Selling Sunset really took off when its second season aired earlier this year, and now the glamorous estate agents are returning for another outing – which looks set to be every bit as dramatic.

And star Amanza Smith, who joined the show in the second series, has teased what looks set to be one of the season’s highlights – Christine’s wedding to Christian Richard.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what to expect in the third run, she said, “You definitely see incredibly over the top production of nuptials between Christina and her husband, literally the most amazing, outrageous, beautiful event that I’ve ever attended in my life – and I’ve been to a lot of red carpet events!”

Amanza also promised lots more personal drama between the girls on the Netflix show, claiming that the season has a good balance with “a series of happy events and then a few dramatic and then one just really tragic and sad.”

The latter refers to what she describes as “a really traumatic life change” for her co-star Chrishell and although she was tight-lipped about exactly what that change entailed she did reveal that it brought the group together.

She said: “[It was] really tragic and sad for Chrisell and for the whole office, you see how we handle it as a family, as we call it, and not just a team of workers.”

Given that it is Amanza’s second season as part of the Selling Sunset cast, she claims that she felt a lot less pressure this time round and felt much more able to be her true self in front of the cameras.

And although she was unable to confirm news about any future series at this stage, she says that she would be more than happy to continue as a cast member for some time if the show does continue.

“ I had a positive experience so I wouldn’t be just jumping ship unless someone offered me like my own talk show – and then I’d be like, see you guys!” she joked.

“No, we’re all super close and I’m sure that we’ll continue to have as much fun with this as long as people want to see us!”

Selling Sunset series 3 lands on Netflix on Friday 7th August