Selling Sunset star Maya Vander says season three may be her last on the Netflix hit

Maya Vander has hinted the upcoming third season of Netflix‘s hit factual entertainment show Selling Sunset could be her last.

The Miami-based real estate agent has been commuting between Florida and the Los Angeles set of Selling Sunset while the show has been produced, but implied that it’s getting too much for her and her young family.

Vander told Metro: “With two children right now, it’s going to be difficult for me to relocate my life again to LA. We have a house right now in Miami, my husband is here and we’ve been doing the whole back and forth. I was a bit more flexible and so was he, but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see…”

The no-nonsense character Vander has, typically, kept her real estate business going in Miami despite the burgeoning career she has going due to Selling Sunset and she “will have to see if it makes sense” to continue with the show, about the exclusive Oppenheim Group estate agency, beyond season three. You just know her decision will be a pragmatic one.

Vander suggested that a Miami spin-off could work. “That would be amazing,” she said.

“I’d have to find new girls here though. I’d have to find a Christine [Quinn], because what’s a show without Christine?”

Meanwhile, Quinn discussed exactly what happened in the “incident” at her wedding to tech guru Christian Richard. It was do with the fall out over Chrishell Stause’s split from husband Justin Hartley.

She explained to Metro: “I know that Mary [Fitzgerald] and Heather [Young] got into a fight about some press that was done around Chrishell’s divorce. Heather made a statement, a very nice statement, but she made a statement.

“Mary felt very protective of Chrishell. Even though she didn’t give a s**t about me,” she laughed. “The irony is just thick.”

It also seems like it’s the end of the road for the Oppenheim brothers, too, as Brett has reportedly left the brokerage – and according to Christine, a family feud could be on the horizon.

