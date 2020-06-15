Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Why it’s worth sticking with Love Island: Australia season 1, according to voiceover

Why it’s worth sticking with Love Island: Australia season 1, according to voiceover

"It gets better after the first week!"

Love Island Australia season 1 cast

How long do you give a show to hook you in, before you start flicking through the channels? Half an hour? A couple of episodes?

Advertisement

Well, we have it on good authority that you should give the hotly anticipated Love Island: Australia at least a week. The series, which originally aired in 2018, is ITV2’s replacement for this summer’s UK Love Island, which was cancelled because of social distancing concerns.

Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott, who provides the show’s voiceover (aka the new Iain Stirling) warns that the Australian show is a slow burn initially, but soon turns into the dramatic rollercoaster we expect.

“This was our first series, I think this is the best one,” says Eoghan, talking exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

“I’m delighted ITV2 is showing it, my God it’s really good, but it does take a little while to get going. The first week was our very first time doing the show, we’re not that funny, our voice is a little uncertain and the delivery is a bit wibbly wobbly,” he admits about the Love Island repeat.

“And the islanders: everyone enters the villa and does nothing for a week! Just by their very nature the Aussies a bit more laid back than us and I do remember a couple of days into the show the producer had to go in, it wasn’t meddling, but he gave them a kick up the bum and said, “Guys you need to talk to each other or we’re not going to have a show! They were just happy to be there to sun their abs…”

Don’t worry though, Eoghan promises you’ll be rewarded if you stick with the series, there are lots of twists and turns once the show finds its feet. “The first week is a bit slow and then oh my God it explodes into life. They’re unhinged, the Aussies, it’s wild! The arguments, the tension, it’s all good value. There’s a girl called Erin who is a force of nature, plus Grant, Tayla and Cassidy get into this little love triangle and the series hangs on that, it’s unbelievable.”

Advertisement

Love Island Australia starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Love Island

The Cabins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

From ITV Studios Australia Love Island: Australia on ITVBe Pictured: Natasha Cherie, Tayla Damir, Erin Barnett, Cassidy McGill, Millie Fuller, Charlie Taylor, Eden Dally, Justin Lacko, Grant Crapp and Josh Moss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island Australia is back tonight – and it’s sexier than ever

Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020

iain-stirling

Exclusive How Iain Stirling almost missed out on Love Island voiceover role

Love Island Australia season 1 cast

Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia