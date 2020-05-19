Will there be a second series of The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

Since its recent debut on Netflix, new competition show The Big Flower Flight has attracted plentiful attention for its slightly bonkers premise – with its whimsical nature inviting comparisons with The Great British Bake Off.

And after bingeing through the first series, viewers might be wondering when they can next feast their eyes on some extravagant botanical sculptures.

Here’s all we know about a possible second series so far…

Will there be a second series of The Big Flower Fight?

There’s not been any news of a possible renewal yet – but Netflix normally waits until at least a month after the premiere of a new show before making any decision about its future, and it’s possible this period will be even longer than usual bearing in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, certainly hopes the show will be renewed – exclusively telling RadioTimes.com, “Definitely, absolutely… hopefully and fingers crossed we’re doing it again next year!”

When would a second series of The Big Flower Fight?

If the show was to be renewed, it seems likely that it might hope to follow the pattern set by other shows of its ilk (such as The Great British Bake Off) and air at the same time every year – so we would guess that in the event of a series two another mid-May release might be a good bet.

Of course, as is the case for just about every show at this time, we have no idea what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on a shooting schedule for a further run – so it remains to be seen if that might affect the release of another series.

Will Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou return for a second series?

Given the rapport the pair struck up during the first series – and Reeves’s claims that he hopes to return – we imagine that any future series would see a return for the hosts.

Both indicated that they thoroughly enjoyed the process in the first series, with Reeves describing it as ” much more than a gardening show” and Demetriou adding, “the whole scale of the show was just something I’ve never seen before. It was incredible. ”

How to apply for The Big Flower Fight series 2

With no series 2 officially announced yet, an application process has not yet begun – but rest assured we will post some information here as soon it becomes available…

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.