Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe “shocked” by surprising new couple

Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch has said that Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien’s recent relationship came as a surprise to her.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Chloe said: “It was a little bit of a shock, but in a good way.”

“Nicole was there for me with Kori [Sampson], and me and Bryce only spoke for a couple of days on the show. And I was like, to be honest you’re not really my type but I’m going to give it a go.”

Essex-based Chloe and Bryce were romantically involved after the Californian actor’s late arrival in episode three, with the pair costing the group $3,000 thanks to a rule-breaking kiss. However, their fling was ended by Chloe shortly thereafter.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“When I kissed him I just thought you know what it isn’t right – I’m not going to lead anyone on and hurt anyone, so yeah – Nicole and Bryce, I’m really happy for them,” she continued.

“They’re taking it slow at the minute, I think me and Nicole are going to see Bryce in LA once this lockdown is over and then they can actually see each other.”

Bryce and Nicole recently revealed that they grew “much closer” once filming on the dating competition ended and are now keeping their relationship “very casual and chill”.

Meanwhile, Chloe and Irish contestant Nicole are planning to move into a London flat together once the COVID 19 lockdown ends. “One of my best times in the retreat was meeting Nicole who’s now my best friend,” she said.

“We actually want to move in together, so that’ll be exciting. We’re actually looking at places at the minute – the price range is probably out of our budget but it’s always nice to wish.”

Watching the series back, Chloe said she was shocked by Kori’s comments about her behind her back.

“I didn’t realise that Kori felt that strongly about not wanting to continue things with me, I just thought we went on a date, we didn’t really speak after that, and then I finally said to him it’s not on, I don’t want to speak to you anymore,” she said.

“When I watched it back, I thought, ‘Oh my god, it’s like everyone knew that he wasn’t into me before I did’ – so that was a bit of a shock.”

Chloe also added that she didn’t purposefully wear Francesca’s bikini after arguing with her in episode seven as she thought it was communal swimwear.

“One of the most asked questions that I’ve been getting is why did you wear Francesca’s bikini – when I watched that back, I was like oh my god, it looks like I told her I didn’t want to be friends with her and then went in her wardrobe and took her bikini!

“So there were loads of different bikinis in this box, and bikinis were getting chucked left, right and centre on the floor,” she said. “I just thought it was a bikini we’d been given because there were a few bikinis that we were gifted on the show.”

Francesca and Chloe have since patched up their friendship, with Chloe adding that she still speaks to everyone from the show. “It is a really tight-knit family, we all speak.”

Advertisement

The dating series, which landed on Netflix earlier this month, saw ten international singles meet at a Mexican villa in the hopes of finding love. However, half way through the first episode, the twist is announced – the contestants must keep their hands off each other for the chance to win a $100,000 jackpot, with each sexual act leading to a deduction from the prize fund.