How to get on Gogglebox – it’s not as simple as you think

Fancy watching some TV, talking about it, and getting paid for it all?

Sounds pretty much like what you do already right (minus the paid part)? Well, there could be a chance to turn that all around on Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

The series – which shows everyday people watching the biggest shows of the week on television and giving their genuine reactions – has had us in fits of laughter ever since it debuted in 2013.

Although it seemed like a daft idea in the beginning, the TV show has become one of our fave things to watch on a Friday night, and has led to some amazing success stories, like with Scarlett Moffatt.

So, if you fancy becoming a armchair critic, here’s everything you need to know about being on the show…

How do you apply?

Sadly, there isn’t actually a way to directly apply for Gogglebox.

However, RadioTimes.com has spoken to Gogglebox’s production team who confirmed they street cast fort the show.

A specialist casting team travels the country in search of the next TV critics.

They also confirmed to us they are not currently casting and there’s no other way – via email, for example – to apply to be on Gogglebox.

Speaking about the cast, the show’s creator Stephen Lambert said in 2015: “Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show and I think that’s the key to why they are likeable and why the show works, because we get to know these people. We’ve never advertised for people on Gogglebox.”

While you can’t apply to be on Gogglebox, there tends to be new cast members every series.

For series 15, which aired on 21st February, married couple Anne and Ken joined the line up.

So, you never know you could get head-hunted on the street one day!

How much do cast get paid?

If you’re lucky enough to be one of the people selected to have cameras in your living room while you watch telly, you’ll be paid a generous salary.

According to The Sun, Goggleboxers are paid £1,500 per household, which they can split between participants at their own discretion.

Cast are also treated to free takeaways to aid their viewing pleasure.

We wouldn’t say no to a free dinner!

When is Gogglebox on?

Gogglebox airs weekly on Fridays on Channel 4. Episodes are roughly an hour long and show from 9pm.

Season 15 kicked off on 21st February, with many of our faves, including Jenny and Lee and The Plummers returning to their sofas.

