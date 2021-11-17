Festive dating show 12 Dates of Christmas coming to E4

As the festive season draws closer, RadioTimes.com can exclusively announce that E4 and All 4 are bringing HBO Max’s dating show 12 Dates of Christmas to UK viewers next month.

Set in the frozen wonderland of a castle in Austria, the festive dating show follows three eligible singles, Faith, Chad and Garrett, as they whittle down potential matches over the course of eight episodes with the aim of meeting someone special they can bring home for the holidays.

Faith, 25, is a wardrobe stylist who’s in the process of starting her own clothing brand. She has been dancing since the age of three and was previously selected as an NFL cheerleader for the Seattle Seahawks, dancing at two Super Bowls.

Chad, 29, is a city boy from the countryside and said of his time on 12 Dates of Christmas: “This experience showed me that it’s okay to show vulnerability. Not to mention, introducing me to pretty incredible people along the way.”

Garrett, meanwhile, is a real estate agent with a love for the environment and an advocate for climate change education.

“Christmas is always that time of year when I feel more single than ever,” he said. “I eagerly jumped into 12 Dates of Christmas with an open heart and an open mind ready to meet my man. I never would have expected what happened to me next in the Castle, but one thing was certain: I was determined not to spend my Christmas alone.”

The series sees the trio embark on 10 magical, wintery dates, including a masquerade ball and Christmas karaoke sessions, as they try to find the spark of romance among their potential suitors.

However, there is, of course, a twist: as the singletons start to make connections, new love interests will be introduced.

“Along the way, they’ll face regular elimination ceremonies, complicated blasts from the past, and no shortage of conflict,” the synopsis reads.

“Ten dates over and with their sights set on the special one, there’s still a decision to be made. After bringing their love interest home for the holidays, they must decide whether to commit or walk away forever by the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.”

12 Dates of Christmas, an HBO Max Original, is narrated by Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus) and airs on E4 and All 4 next month.

12 Dates of Christmas arrives on E4 and All 4 this December.