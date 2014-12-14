Now it's done and dusted, and another winner crowned, it's time to enjoy some of the best moments of the series...

1. In at one it's Shayden Willis singing his own music about relationships as the judges left Simon to deal with it all alone...

2. In second place it's got to be the moment 'Kitten' got ride of 'The Hip' with barely a second thought:

http://www.youtube.com/v/mg9LCagtb-g&hl=en&fs=1

3. Stevi Ritchie forgetting his lyrics and styling it out with a bit of dancing is in at number three:

http://www.youtube.com/v/_lBnXlr7pHI&hl=en&fs=1

4. Andrea Faustini takes fourth place for this spine-tingling vocal, which had Mel B and Cheryl in floods of tears:

http://www.youtube.com/v/mamOLBF7rt0&hl=en&fs=1

5. Louis Walsh getting his legs out in Bermuda. Just because.

http://www.youtube.com/v/qcrAMZmCAG4&hl=en&fs=1

6. The moment the floor manager had to whip that stage invader away from boy band Stereo Kicks...

http://www.youtube.com/v/rkP29BMHGGc&hl=en&fs=1

7. A number one iTunes track while still competing? Yep, Fleur rocked it:

http://www.youtube.com/v/K7HWxu0ZOHY&hl=en&fs=1

8. Ben Haenow and Ed Sheeran's super duet makes it in at eight:

http://www.youtube.com/v/N9Wq7B_VV_U&hl=en&fs=1

9. Stevi Ritchie singing Elton John's I'm Still Standing with an Egyptian theme is in at nine. Brilliant and bonkers:

http://www.youtube.com/v/wXF3ZaHbFcU&hl=en&fs=1

10. And of course, in at ten has to be the return of host Dermot O'Leary's opening dance #DermotDance:

http://www.youtube.com/v/-C-jOwMWRHc&hl=en&fs=1http://www.youtube.com/v/nGgWritgPEg&hl=en&fs=1