After Ross's daring dash across the channel – and his near-death bid to rescue Dwight – Poldark shifts back to the Cornish cliffs for episode four as the Nampara contingent dream up ways to feed the starving poor, making full use of Demelza and Caroline's charms...

Meanwhile, George Warleggan and his new family enjoy a lavish Christmas in Truro, even if his attempts to inch up the Cornish social ladder suffer a blow. As ever, George has a plan up his sleeve – although this time it involves a particularly odious, if well-connected, clergyman: Osbourne Whitworth (played by Christian Brassington) is just the latest in a long line of new characters introduced this series and he doesn't spell good news for Morwenna and Drake's fledgling romance.