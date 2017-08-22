Radio Times Champion of Champions Week Semi-Final
Our 4 Radio Times Champion Semi-Finalists battle it out for the Champion of Champions title
Throughout July and early August some of the finest stars of TV, film and entertainment battled it out for the chance to be crowned Radio Times Champion of their genre.
Small screen stalwart Rylan claimed TV Presenter Champion, Poldark's Aidan Turner took top honours in Drama Champion, Hello Internet's Brady Haran was named Radio & Podcast Champion, Gary Barlow won TV Judge Champion, Johnny Depp stormed Film Champion, The 100's Eliza Taylor won Sci-Fi Champion, Jason Manford fought a tough battle to become Comedy Champion and Carrie Fletcher took the final honour, Online Champion.
All 8 went head to head in the first Champion of Champions battle, with just 4 going through to the Semi-Final, and now it's up to you to pick the FINAL 2.
Polls will close at 2pm BST on Wednesday August 23rd