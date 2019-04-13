If you’ve followed the fortunes of this year’s crop of competitors and think you could have what it takes, you’re in luck: as applications to take part in the next series of Race Across the World are now open.

The BBC has not officially confirmed a second series of Race Across the World just yet. However, with 2.4 million people tuning in to the finale on BBC2, production company Studio Lambert is already laying the groundwork for future episodes.

"“We’d love to hear from anyone who was inspired by the stunning landscapes, the chance encounters and the friendship and bonds formed," creative director Tim Harcourt said. "If you could embark on an epic and adrenaline-fuelled adventure, leaving behind the trappings of modern-day life, get in touch and see if you have what it takes to reach the final check-point in Race Across the World?"

According to producers over 20,000 applications have already been submitted. Find out more about how to apply for the series below.

How to apply for Race Across the World series 2

If you want to apply for Race Across the World, fill out the online application form including details about you and your travel companion, as well as answering questions such as:

Why would you and your travelling companion like to appear on Race Across The World together?

How long have you known one another?

You’ll have to provide photos, and there is also the option of uploading a one-minute video where you and your companion explain why you would like the chance to Race Across the World together.

Who is eligible for Race Across the World?

You both have to be 18 or above, and you must have had your companion’s permission before applying. The production company's terms and conditions also state that you have to be either a British national or have the right to reside in the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

The deadline for applications is Monday 1st July 2019. Potential contestants may be shortlisted and asked to provide further details.

What’s the prize?

The first series had a cash prize of £20,000, but as the second series has still not officially been confirmed, it remains to be seen what the winners will get next time around...

Who won Race Across The World series one?

The winners were retired PE teachers Tony and Elaine Teasdale, both aged 62. The oldest competitors in the race, they crossed the finishing line after 50 days.