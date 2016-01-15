BBC1 will also broadcast a special celebration on The Mall in St James Park taking place on Sunday June 12 to close the weekend of birthday celebrations.

The stretch of road will be transformed for its largest ever street party with 10,000 people gathered to celebrate The Queen’s patronage of more than 600 charities and organisations on the occasion of her 90th birthday for The Patron’s Lunch.

The one-off spectacle will be a classic British ‘street party’ where guests will enjoy a hamper-style lunch at tables positioned along the full length of The Mall, with entertainment and Union Jacks aplenty.

More like this

The Queen will be joined by other members of the Royal Family to celebrate the occasion. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, who are Joint Presidents of The Patron’s Lunch, are expected to attend.

Advertisement

Phil Dolling, BBC head of events production, says: “We are thrilled to be broadcasting three days of events in June to mark Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday, it promises to be a fantastic weekend, climaxing with a huge street party in The Mall on the Sunday. It is a very significant birthday for the Queen and BBC1 will be right at the heart of the celebrations.”