Why just watch The Great British Bake Off when you can join in at home? No, we don't just mean stocking up on enough cake to feed a small army (although, that's exactly what I'll be doing) or even, heaven forbid, making it yourself. We mean setting up your very own GBBO sweepstake.

There are twelve fresh bakers for this year's sixth series, so gather the troops to join in the fun. Click on the image below to get a printable version and follow the instructions to set up your sweepstake. Once you've picked your contestant from the hat (or cake tin), it's time to start supporting them. After all, you'll want your titan of the tent to be Star Baker, right?