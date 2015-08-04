Print and play your own GBBO 2015 sweepstake
It's time to back a baker as series six of The Great British Bake Off gets under way
Why just watch The Great British Bake Off when you can join in at home? No, we don't just mean stocking up on enough cake to feed a small army (although, that's exactly what I'll be doing) or even, heaven forbid, making it yourself. We mean setting up your very own GBBO sweepstake.
There are twelve fresh bakers for this year's sixth series, so gather the troops to join in the fun. Click on the image below to get a printable version and follow the instructions to set up your sweepstake. Once you've picked your contestant from the hat (or cake tin), it's time to start supporting them. After all, you'll want your titan of the tent to be Star Baker, right?
Let us know who you're supporting @RadioTimes and keep up with all of our Bake Off content – from reviews to interviews, polls and quizzes – at www.radiotimes.com/bakeoff.
Image by Radio Times designer Julia Noakes
The Great British Bake Off is on Wednesdays at 8:00pm on BBC1
