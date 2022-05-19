Sponsored by TK Maxx and HomeSense, the awards will celebrate those supported by the charity who've achieved remarkable accomplishments, with the winners sharing their extraordinary stories.

For the first time in the history of the charity, The Prince's Trust Awards will be broadcast on ITV this year, with Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant & Dec hosting the ceremony.

The charity, which was founded by the Prince of Wales in 1976, helps young people from disadvantaged communities, giving them skills to get their lives back on track – and later this month, the ceremony will honour those it has assisted alongside stars from film, television, music and sport.

Here's everything you need to know about The Prince's Trust Awards and how to watch the ceremony.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch The Prince's Trust Awards

The Prince's Trust Awards will take place on 24th May at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Those at home will be able to watch the ceremony on TV two days later, with the awards being broadcast for the very first time on ITV.

The Prince's Trust Awards will air on Thursday 26th May at 8:30pm on ITV.

What are The Prince's Trust Awards?

The Prince of Wales Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Prince's Trust Awards are an annual ceremony which celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young people supported by the charity.

With the Prince of Wales in attendance, the ceremony will showcase some of the accomplishments of those supported by the charity, with audiences hearing first-hand from individuals who have overcome significant barriers to transform their lives and futures for the better.

For the first time, the ceremony will be broadcast on ITV for those at home to also watch.

The Prince's Trust is a charity that helps people between 11 and 30 years old from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them get their lives back on track and give them the confidence and skills to live.

The Prince's Trust Awards hosts

The Prince's Trust Awards will be hosted by Britain's Got Talent stars Ant & Dec.

The double act are best known for hosting Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Limitless Win.

"It’s an absolute privilege to be involved in The Prince’s Trust Awards again this year and to be hosting it for the 10th time," Ant said. "It is always so inspirational to hear from these young people who through pure determination and against all odds have come out fighting and achieved so much."

Dec added: "We’re honoured to play a part in the amazing work of The Prince’s Trust. The young people celebrated at The Prince’s Trust Awards have shown real strength, commitment and dedication and are proof that the support offered by The Trust really is life changing."

How to buy tickets to Prince's Trust Awards

This year's awards are taking place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and if you'd like to go along to watch the event live, you can find all the information on the Prince's Trust Awards 2022 website.

The Prince's Trust Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 26th May at 8:30pm.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.