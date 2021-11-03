Pride of Britain 2021: channel, hosts, who’s nominated and who’s performing

Carol Vorderman is returning to the Pride of Britain Awards for the 23rd(!) time this year, once again celebrating inspiring everyday heroes who have made the country a better place.

However she won’t be alone this year as for the first time in the show’s history there will be two presenters – with Diversity star and Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo joining as co-host.

The 2021 show will receive a proper ceremony after last year saw awards delivered remotely across the country, returning to the Grosvenor House Hotel that has been the scheme’s home since 2011.

It’s been another difficult year with many selflessly helping others through another lockdown – so tissues at the ready as here we hear more inspiring stories.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pride of Britain Awards 2021.

Pride of Britain Awards 2021: What channel is it on?

As usual, the Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV, airing at 8pm on Thursday 4th November 2021.

However the show is not broadcast live, as the actual ceremony took place on Saturday 30th October.

Pride of Britain Awards 2021 catch up

As with other ITV shows, the Pride of Britain Awards 2021 will be available on catch up on the ITV Hub.

Pride of Britain Awards 2021 hosts

The Pride of Britain Awards will once again be hosted by Countdown star Carol Vorderman, who has presented proceedings since the awards began in 1999.

However this year she will have a co-host for the first time, as dancer-turned-presenter Ashley Banjo joins her on stage.

Banjo of course found fame on Britain’s Got Talent as part of dance group Diversity, and has since appeared on shows such as Got To Dance, Can’t Touch This and The Real Full Monty. He has also been a judge on a Dancing on Ice since 2018, and has made several reappearances on Britain’s Got Talent as both a performer and guest judge.

The news is finally out! I’m officially co hosting the @PrideOfBritain awards alongside the legend that is @carolvorders ❤️

Such a special night to appreciate people from all walks of life who deserve to be recognised 🙏🏽 Proud, humbled and excited! See you there people ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/MaNGA1NNUD — Ashley Banjo (@AshleyBanjo) October 25, 2021

Banjo is expected to become a permanent co-host of the show moving forward.

Ed Sheeran at Awards 2021: Will he perform?

Yes! The Pride of Britain Awards always sees a whole host of celebrities, royals and public figures make an appearance to help honour the nation’s remarkable unsung heroes, and pop megastar Ed Sheeran was one of them.

The singer-songwriter surprised seven-year-old meningitis survivor Harmonie-Rose, who won the Child of Courage Award after raising over £100,000 for charity Meningitis Now.

As well as her award Sheeran gifted Harmonie-Rose a three-tier cake and some balloon animals, before the two performed a very special duet of Sheeran’s hit songs Shivers and Perfect – Harmonie-Rose’s favourite song.

Harmonie-Rose told the Mirror: “I can’t really believe it. When he came out, I was thinking, ‘Is this really him?’ He was really kind and I just loved him.”

The segment was filmed ahead of the ceremony, with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Joel Dommett presenting Harmonie-Rose with her award on the big night itself.

Other celebrities in attendance included Prince Charles, Ant and Dec, Sharon Stone, Anne-Marie, Stephen Fry, Pixie Lott, KSI, Harry Kane, Joanna Lumley, Westlife, Jordan Pickford and Louis Walsh.

Ladbaby’s Pride of Britain award: Why was he nominated?

Mark Hoyle, better known by his YouTube name of Ladbaby, is best known for his novelty Christmas songs about sausage rolls, as well as his lifestyle vlogs about parenting.

It may come as a surprise to some then that the internet personality has been nominated for the ITV Central Pride of Britain Regional Fundraising Award – had you not known that Ladbaby’s hugely successful parody songs were for charity.

Titled We Built This City… on Sausage Rolls, I Love Sausage Rolls and Don’t Stop Me Eatin, Hoyle and his wife Roxanne Zee Hoyle had the Christmas number one on the UK Singles Chart for three years consecutively in 2018, 2019 and 2020 – a feat only achieved before by The Beatles and The Spice Girls.

Fittingly given the food-focused theme, the songs were released in support of The Trussell Trust and UK food banks, eventually raising over £200,000.

“It started as a joke and snowballed from there,” Hoyle told ITV Central. “I have a love for sausage rolls and we thought if we can release a novelty song and have a bit of fun why don’t we try and raise money for something close to our hearts which we felt we could help.”

He added: “In this country there are more food banks than McDonalds. That is crazy that it’s happening in this country so it was about making sure people knew where to go and donate to a food bank and also if they needed to use one they knew where to go.”

