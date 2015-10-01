But the Pointless hosts got sassy, taking aim as they spat the water, to ensure maximum drenching of their opponent. Mainly in the face and crotch.

"This might be the most fun I've ever had," laughs Osman. "And I'm hydrated."

Check out the clip below and catch this weekend's Radio 1 and 1Xtra Pointless special where Stark and Mills break one of the show's records...

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YLyNZGOkWc

Advertisement

Pointless Celebrities is on Saturday 3rd October at 5:30pm on BBC1