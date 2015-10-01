Pointless hosts are hilariously tactical while playing Radio 1's Innuendo Bingo
Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong make sure to take correct aim while drenching Radio 1's Chris Stark
When Pointless hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman play Radio 1's Innuendo Bingo with Chris Stark and Scott Mills today and got hilariously tactical.
The aim of the game is to try and hold water in your mouth for as long as possible, while Mills plays short clips from TV and radio shows, which sound far ruder than they're intended. Of course, no one can hold the water in and end up soaking Stark.
But the Pointless hosts got sassy, taking aim as they spat the water, to ensure maximum drenching of their opponent. Mainly in the face and crotch.
"This might be the most fun I've ever had," laughs Osman. "And I'm hydrated."
Check out the clip below and catch this weekend's Radio 1 and 1Xtra Pointless special where Stark and Mills break one of the show's records...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YLyNZGOkWc
Pointless Celebrities is on Saturday 3rd October at 5:30pm on BBC1