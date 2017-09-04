Pointless fans, rejoice! BBC quiz recommissioned for 204 more episodes
Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman will return for a mix of daytime and celebrity versions of the game
It celebrated its 1,000th episode in January this year, and now we’ll be treated to at least another 204 episodes of game show Pointless.
The BBC has announced host Alexander Armstrong and man-behind-the-desk Richard Osman will be returning with 165 new daytime shows, alongside 39 Pointless Celebrities specials. That number will see the show celebrate its 10th year anniversary in 2019, where hopefully we’ll see Osman and Armstrong play as contestants, or at least swap places again.
Armstrong said, “I cannot tell you how much I adore hosting Pointless and I’m thrilled that the BBC commissioned us to produce over 200 more episodes. I cannot wait to meet a whole host of Pointless contenders and of course, be reunited with Richard who I’ve genuinely missed. But don’t tell him that.”
Tamara Gilder – Executive Producer for Remarkable Television, the company behind the show – said, “Our amazing team are already working away on thousands more ingenious questions, finding lots more Pointless pairs ready to play and creating all sorts of treats for Pointless Celebrities on Saturday nights.”
And you won't have to wait long to see new episodes – Pointless returns to BBC1, 5.15pm this Monday 4th September.