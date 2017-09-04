Armstrong said, “I cannot tell you how much I adore hosting Pointless and I’m thrilled that the BBC commissioned us to produce over 200 more episodes. I cannot wait to meet a whole host of Pointless contenders and of course, be reunited with Richard who I’ve genuinely missed. But don’t tell him that.”

Tamara Gilder – Executive Producer for Remarkable Television, the company behind the show – said, “Our amazing team are already working away on thousands more ingenious questions, finding lots more Pointless pairs ready to play and creating all sorts of treats for Pointless Celebrities on Saturday nights.”

And you won't have to wait long to see new episodes – Pointless returns to BBC1, 5.15pm this Monday 4th September.