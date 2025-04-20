Across two weeks, the famous faces will be faced with challenging paths, sleep in local guest houses and pilgrim hostels, all while learning more about the other's faiths.

So, who is taking part? Read on to learn more about this year's cast of Pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps cast – Confirmed line-up

Daliso Chaponda

Harry Clark

Helen Lederer

Jay McGuiness

Jeff Brazier

Nelufar Hedayat

Stef Reid

Daliso Chaponda. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Age: 45

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @dalisochaponda

Daliso Chaponda is a stand-up comedian who first rose to fame after coming in third place on Britain's Got Talent in 2017.

Chaponda grew up in a Christian family but is exploring the Baha'i faith, who admitted he may struggle with the "physical part" of the Pilgrimage.

As for why he is taking part in this year's series, Chaponda said: "I believe in God, and I believe there are many paths to worship God, so I am hoping this Pilgrimage will help me find some definition. I grew up in 14 different countries, and my family was religious, but I don't know yet which is the perfect path for me.

"I feel weird labelling myself with a particular faith because I feel like I'm no faith and all faiths. I know that I'm close to Baha'i, I know I'm close to Quaker, I know I'm close to Unitarian, but I'm not anything yet. Maybe by the end of the Pilgrimage I'll be able to say, 'this is what I am'."

Harry Clark. Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Age: 24

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @harryclarky

Harry Clark rose to fame after appearing on season 2 of The Traitors, which he won.

Since the show, he has launched a podcast, The Harry and Paul Show, alongside former Traitors contestant Paul Gorton.

Harry is a practising Catholic and is excited to find out more about the other celebrity pilgrims' religions and why they believe in what they do.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine about taking part on the series, Harry believes the series came at just the right time.

He explained: "I left the Army and had no sense of direction. Then I was blasted into celebrity, getting on The Traitors. I did it for the money and I’ve still got it, invested it.

"But after that I thought, 'Everyone is going to hate me.' I spent time with celebs and it wasn’t nice. Then Pilgrimage came along and it was my saviour."

Helen Lederer

Helen Lederer. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 70

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @helenlederer

Helen Lederer is a comedian and actress who has appeared on Absolutely Fabulous alongside Jennifer Saunders. She also worked with Saunders and Dawn French on their sketch show French and Saunders.

More recently, she was announced to be joining the cast of Fawlty Towers as it returns to London's West End later this year.

She said of taking part: "My faith is that I believe in God but I'm not sure what the God is. My father was born into a Jewish family. Although my Czechoslovakian grandparents were cultural Jews, they never talked about faith. My mother came from the Isle of Wight, and I'm told I was christened.

"Being a mix means that you have respect for both things and there is a particular quality I'm learning and feeling more as I get even older, that you can't shed your background. So, with my mixed background, with all the pain of my family that isn't mine, but theirs, I want to be able to turn it into something that will give me a bit of peace."

Jay McGuiness

Jay McGuiness. Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Age: 34

Job: Singer

Instagram: @birdspotting

Jay McGuiness is best known for being one part of boy band The Wanted. Since then, he has gone to appear on and win Strictly Come Dancing.

Since then, he has moved onto a career in theatre, having appeared in BIG! The Musical, 2:22 A Ghost Story and currently, & Juliet.

"I agreed to go on this Pilgrimage because it just sounded the perfect thing to do," McGuiness said. "I was born and raised in Nottinghamshire to an Irish Catholic family and we'd go to our Catholic school and sing church songs and on Sunday, we'd all go and sit next to each other on the pew. But as time's gone on, I think that the rule book that comes with being a Catholic, is too judgmental for where I am."

Jeff Brazier

Jeff Brazier. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Smiley Charity Film Awards

Age: 45

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @jeffbrazier

Jeff Brazier is a TV presenter, who first began his career in football before moving to television. He has presented the likes of Finders Keepers and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, and has appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity Race Across the World.

Jeff went to Catholic school but now is spiritual and meditates as part of his everyday life. He sees Pilgrimage as a "wonderful opportunity to just explore some themes and some conversations that I probably don't have very often".

Nelufar Hedayat

Nelufar Hedayat. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Age: 37

Job: Journalist

Instagram: @nelufar.h

Nelufar Hedayat is a journalist who has worked across the BBC, Channel 4 and The Guardian.

In 2023, Nelufar won an Emmy for Outstanding Science, Tech and Environmental Coverage for her documentary In Real Life: Plastic Time Bomb.

She refers to herself as being a modern Muslim and is "trying to find a way through the faith that [she] was born into".

She said: "I get really annoyed when people think that faith is a box ticking exercise. Faith is an experience and it's one you can be drawn to and drawn away from.

"So, I want to bring a sense of openness to this Pilgrimage. I want to bring myself, but I'm angry with God and I want to find a connection to God that isn't me feeling anger or disillusionment and that's what I'm most looking forward to."

Stef Reid

Stef Reid. Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

Age: 40

Job: Paralympian

Instagram: @runjumpstefreid

Stef Reid is a track and field Paralympian, who has competed for Canada and Great Britain.

She is a practising Christian who believes the "fundamental thing" to ask is "if we believe that Jesus was the son of God, and are we trying to live like him and make the world a better place? And if so, awesome".

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps will air on Sunday 20th April at 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

